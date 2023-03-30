Vols get commitment from four-star quarterback Jake Merklinger

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Tennessee football got a commitment from Class of 2024 four-star quarterback Jake Merklinger Thursday afternoon.
Merklinger is the tenth highest-rated quarterback in the class, according to 247 Sports. He picked the University of Tennessee over Georgia, North Carolina and Michigan State.
The quarterback plays for Calvary Day School in Savannah, Ga. According to MaxPreps, he threw for 1,987 yards and 32 touchdowns in his junior season in 12 games.
247 Sports currently has Tennessee as the sixth-best class in the country for 2024 with five four-star commits and one three-star commit. Tennessee has the ninth-best recruiting class in 2023, according to the website.