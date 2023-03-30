Vols get commitment from four-star quarterback Jake Merklinger

Merklinger is the tenth highest-rated quarterback in the Class of 2024, according to 247 Sports.

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Tennessee football got a commitment from Class of 2024 four-star quarterback Jake Merklinger Thursday afternoon.

Merklinger is the tenth highest-rated quarterback in the class, according to 247 Sports. He picked the University of Tennessee over Georgia, North Carolina and Michigan State.

The quarterback plays for Calvary Day School in Savannah, Ga. According to MaxPreps, he threw for 1,987 yards and 32 touchdowns in his junior season in 12 games.