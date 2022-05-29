Vols right fielder Jordan Beck's jersey missing for SEC Tournament Championship game

A team representative says Beck's black jersey was possibly stolen. He will wear number 10 instead of 27.

HOOVER, Ala. — Tennessee baseball right fielder Jordan Beck will wear a number he normally doesn't in the SEC Tournament Championship game because his normal jersey is missing.

A team representative said his usual number 27 might have possibly been stolen. Beck will wear number 10 for the title game instead.

Beck has hit triples in back-to-back games for the Vols, which has helped him score a couple of runs too.

Third baseman Trey Lipscomb's jersey is missing as well. He is wearing number 11. The team representative said he might have left his where they took batting practice, but couldn’t find it when they went back and looked.

Infielder Ethan Payne's jersey is missing as well.

The Vols will wear their Dark Mode black jerseys against Florida.