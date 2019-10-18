WARTBURG, Tenn. — Wartburg Central traveled to Jellico last Friday night, and it was a night to remember for Bulldog fans. The offense put up 61 points in the team's 41 point blowout win. A big part of that offensive explosion was the play of quarterback Tyler Davis.

Davis threw for 345 yards and passed for five touchdowns on his way to leading his team to victory.

"They singled up our receivers and we just took advantage of it," Davis said when speaking on what he saw from Jellico's defense that allowed them to have so much success.

Wartburg will try and capitalize off last week's success when they play host to Rockwood this Friday. While Wartburg has three wins on the season, they haven't been able to put together back-to-back wins all year. The Bulldogs will look to change that on Friday when the Tigers come to town.