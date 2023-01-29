Watch: Oak Ridge native Tee Higgins scored a TD in AFC Championship

Higgins scored a touchdown for the Cincinnati Bengals in the third quarter to help level the score against the Kansas City Chiefs.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oak Ridge native Tee Higgins caught a touchdown in the AFC Championship game for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.

Higgins' touchdown was a 27-yard catch from Joe Burrow to bring the Bengals within one point in the third quarter. They tied the game up on an extra point at 13-13.

He soared high to go up and grab the ball with two hands to score. After scoring, he went and gave the ball to his mom, Lady Stewart, who lives in Oak Ridge still.

This is the second straight season Higgins has played in the AFC Championship game with the Bengals as Cincinnati went to the Super Bowl last season.

Higgins played at Oak Ridge High School before playing college ball at Clemson. He was drafted by the Bengals in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

At Oak Ridge, he won Mr. Football honors in back-to-back years.