KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cam York is our defensive player of the week for week 10. The senior defensive back finished with 7 tackles and 2 fumble recoveries in Hardin Valley's win over Farragut.

One of York's recoveries resulted in a touchdown. When recalling the scoring play, he said he knew what Farragut was running before they snapped the ball.

"It was a sweep. And I watched crazy film on this team," York said. "I just see it and I just light up...because I knew it was about to happen."

Hardin Valley is 3-6 this season. They take on Morristown West on Friday. If the Hawks and Jefferson County win their games, Hardin Valley secures a playoff spot.

