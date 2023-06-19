Oak Ridge Associated Universities affected by 'MOVEit' program exploit

The Department of Energy and several other federal agencies were also affected by the hack of the file-transfer program.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Oak Ridge Associated Universities said Monday that they were affected by a "cyber incident" on Friday that also impacted the Department of Energy and several other federal agencies.

ORAU and several other agencies use a program named "MOVEit," which is meant to securely transfer files between users. However, the company behind the program found a flaw in their code which allowed unauthorized users to exploit it, according to a release from ORAU.

They said they were coordinating with the Department of Energy and had secured their systems, taking "all appropriate measures in cooperation with the federal government" and were "working on proper notification to affected parties."