The U.S. Department of Agriculture and Forest Service announced the permit process for ginseng harvesting in the Cherokee National Forest this year.

People can apply for a chance to buy a permit between Aug. 1 and Aug. 19. After people apply, a random drawing will be held to determine who can purchase one of the 40 available ginseng harvesting permit for 2018 in the forest.

The USDA said those that are chosen will be notified by letter on the week of Sept. 3.

All persons interested in obtaining a permit to collect ginseng in either the north or the south

Cherokee National Forest for the 2018 season must send a letter of request to the address below that includes their full name, address, phone number and the section of forest they want a permit for (north Cherokee NF or south Cherokee NF):

USDA Forest Service

2800 Ocoee Street North

Cleveland, TN 37312

ATTN: Ginseng Permits

The USDA said it has to limit the number of ginseng harvesting permits because of concerns over the dwindling population of wild ginseng.

People with permits will be allowed to harvest 25 roots, approximately a quarter pound, in their permitted section of the forest between Sept. 16 and Sept. 30.

The USDA said the harvesting process for ginseng is as follows:

The 2018 ginseng collection season will be from September 16- September 30. This two week period will be the only time that ginseng can be legally collected in the Cherokee National Forest by valid permit holders.

The Forest Service will issue a total of 40 permits, each with a maximum limit of 25 roots.

A drawing will be held to determine the 40 permittees. Twenty permits will be issued for the northern half of the Forest (Watauga & Unaka Ranger Districts) and twenty permits will be issued for the southern half of the Forest (Tellico & Ocoee Ranger Districts).

Permit drawing applicants may only apply for either the north or the south Cherokee NF.

Permits will cost $20 and are limited to one permit per person per year. Permittees must be at least 18 years of age.

Five ginseng collection zones have been designated for the north Cherokee NF (Watauga & Unaka Districts), and five collection zones for the south Cherokee NF (Tellico & Ocoee Districts). One zone on each half of the Forest will be open for collecting each year.Collection zones will be rotated each year to allow plants a five year recovery period necessary to help ensure populations remain sustainable.

For 2018 the following collection zones will be open: North Cherokee NF – Zone 1: (Cherokee National Forest land within Cocke County South Cherokee NF – Zone 4: (Cherokee National Forest land between Hwy 68 south of Tellico Plains and Hwy 165



