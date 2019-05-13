KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Water quality crews continue to monitor Second Creek for pollutants after millions of gallons of water were expended fighting a fire at the Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling Center.

Officials have been monitoring water quality in rivers and creeks near the plant since the fire broke out on May 1.

Stormwater Engineers have been focusing on Second Creek for ash and pollutants. While they've found a few problem areas, they were able to find a solution to protect life in the creek.

On the day of the fire, booms were placed to help prevent pollutants from reaching Second Creek.

“There were no dead fish in Second Creek, but there were a few oxygen-low areas in the waters, and we saw very few fish swimming,” said Chris Howley, City Engineering Planning Chief, who oversees the Stormwater Division.

On May 3, officials similarly said the oxygen levels were lower than normal in some parts of Second Creek, but it hadn't gotten to the point where it would kill fish.

TDEC and city engineers did a walk-through of the creek the day after the fire and found no serious concerns with water quality.

“We wanted to find a way to quickly churn the creek waters by pushing in air,” Stormwater Engineer Manager David Hagerman said. “Improving those areas of low oxygen levels would improve aquatic life health.”

Crews designed and placed two pumps and two air compressors, which pushed air bubbles into several oxygen-hungry areas of the creek. Their quick work produced significant results.

Last week, crews inspected six different sites on Second Creek and found hundreds of fish as well as frogs and turtles.