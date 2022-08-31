Bridge to Downtown: Business owners thrilled for the Broadway Viaduct to reopen after years of work

The Broadway Viaduct bridge will soon begin to serve as direct access for people driving from North Knoxville to downtown.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nearly three years of bridge renovations impacted drivers and businesses in downtown Knoxville, but that work is finally coming to an end.

The Broadway Viaduct is scheduled to reopen Wednesday night sometime after rush hour, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Cars will soon be able to commute directly to places in downtown such as Glitterville Studios, Balter Beerworks, Sweet P's and much more.

"This is something that people have been waiting for, for a long time," Mark Nagi, TDOT community relations officer said. "I think when you've had a bridge in an area for over 90 years, they are, you know, the community has really been used to having that connection there. And when that connection is no longer there, it really changes things -- change the way that you normally may go about."

The bridge was built more than 90 years ago and TDOT said it was deteriorating. Crews began construction in 2019 to rebuild the structure.

The Broadway Viaduct construction overlapped with the Jackson Avenue ramp construction, which put a pinch on some businesses surrounding the work zones. All of this happened on top of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was less than ideal when they shut [Jackson] ramp down and shut [the Broadway Viaduct bridge] down," Jonathan Ford, Sweet P's owner, said. "Then COVID hit and everything just kind of came to us even more of a standstill. So it wasn't great."

Pedestrians and bicycles are still not able to pass through because construction is not entirely completed. TDOT is planning on adding sidewalks and bike lanes by the end of fall.