LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — I-40 East near mile marker 364 in Loudon County is closed due to an overturned vehicle, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay.

The crash was reported around 3 p.m. Dispatch said it was a crash with injuries, but no other information is available at this time.

Officials have not announced an estimated reopening time.