TDOT: One lane of I-40 West back open in Cocke Co., in the Cherokee National Forest area, after tractor-trailer fire

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the highway was closed at around 12:48 p.m.
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation said a section of I-40 West was closed in Cocke County on Tuesday after a tractor-trailer fire.

The fire was reported in the Cherokee National Forest area, before Foothills Parkway, at around 12:48 p.m. Eastern Time. They said a lane of the road was opened around three hours later, at around 4 p.m.

They said at around 2 p.m. that crews were working to get one lane reopened. TDOT also said the tractor-trailer was carrying cereal.

Traffic was backed up past the state line into North Carolina, according to TDOT.

Additional information about the tractor-trailer fire, such as the circumstances surrounding it and whether anyone was injured, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.

