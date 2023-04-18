TDOT remembers crew members killed while working during National Work Zone Awareness Week

The list of crew members killed while working on roadways dates back to the 1940s.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — National Work Zone Awareness Week runs from April 17 through April 21 and is meant to remind motorists of the role they play in work zone safety.

Since 1948, the Tennessee Department of Transportation said 113 workers have been killed while working on the roadways. TDOT said that the best way for motorists to keep workers safe is by slowing down and avoiding distractions like texting and driving.

"One thing we see, time and time again, is people looking at their phones while driving — that means they are texting and driving. That is dangerous," said Mark Nagi, a spokesperson for TDOT.

TDOT said one of our every nine work zone crashes happens because the drivers involved are distracted.

In 2017, TDOT also started its "Work With Us — Move Over, Slow Down" safety campaign, which is meant to highlight the importance of safety in work zones. According to the campaign's website, it started after losing three workers in just eight months in 2016.

"Whether they’re patching potholes or helping someone change a flat tire, our employees deserve a safe place to work. It’s simple. Pay attention, slow down, and move over for all vehicles with flashing lights," TDOT said about the campaign on its website.