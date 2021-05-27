One killed, another seriously injured after 2-car crash on Bruhin Road in N. Knoxville

The driver of the southbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other driver was taken to the hospital via AMR with life-threatening injuries.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said one person was killed and another was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a two-car crash on Bruhin Road in North Knoxville.

KPD officers responded to the crash around 5 p.m. near Breda Drive. Witnesses said one car was driving northbound on Bruhin Road when it hit another vehicle driving south.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other driver was taken to the hospital via AMR with life-threatening injuries.