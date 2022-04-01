TDOT starts winter weather prep, urges drivers to be careful on roads

Officials said that drivers should give crews extra room, take caution going over bridges and leave more room than usual between themselves and other cars.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is getting the state's roads ready for winter weather, and on Tuesday, it urged drivers to use caution when headed out.

“We prepare for winter weather months in advance,” TDOT Commissioner Joe Galbato said in a release. “Our salt bins and our brine are fully stocked, and our employees are ready to mobilize in the event of inclement weather. Clearing our roadways as soon as we can is vital to keeping motorists safe and traffic moving in Tennessee.”

The department said crews were working to salt the roads and prevent ice from forming. Officials asked drivers to give crews extra room while they worked, and said that the safest place motorists could be during winter weather is at home.

East Tennessee is expecting wintery weather on Thursday, and crews are able to treat the roads this time. TDOT said during the last winter weather system, it could not retreat roads since rain would have washed away the salt.

TDOT said it currently has nearly 200,000 tons of salt and more than 1.5 million gallons of salt brine ready for use.

Salt brine is a salt/water mixture used for pre-treating roads before a winter storm or to melt snow on roadways when temperatures are hovering around the freezing mark, according to the department. Salt is applied to roads once the snow has started to accumulate.

Officials said drivers should also give themselves extra braking room during winter weather and should use caution when driving on bridges since they usually get slicker compared to regular roads.

TDOT said ice and snow removal teams focus first on clearing interstates and heavily traveled state routes and specifically target hills, curves, ramps, bridges and interchanges, which freeze easily. During prolonged weather events, crews may have to clear roadways repeatedly.

Officials also said drivers can use TDOT's SmartWay system to learn about crashes, backups and delays before they leave the house.