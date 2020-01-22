Lenoir City Schools will be closed for the rest of the week after a number of teachers and students were unable to attend class due to illness.

The school system said it has been seeing a large number of students and teachers out of class, and it is running short on substitutes to continue classes. It also said many school nurses have been out sick as well, so it decided to cancel classes through Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

"The pattern of increased cases indicated that we needed to take some time off to allow our students and staff to get well. We have been disinfecting the schools regularly but we will spend these two days additionally cleaning all schools and buses," Superintendent Jeanne Barker said.

Barker said all outside school business will still continue on schedule, including the monthly board meeting on Thursday.