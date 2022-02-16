Windy conditions could cause downed trees and power outages Thursday; Strong storms possible Thursday evening

Winds will be very gusty through the day Thursday ahead of a strong front that will move through Thursday night.

Windy conditions are expected through the day Thursday ahead of a strong cold front that will move through tomorrow evening.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for all of East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky through the day Thursday.

Winds out of the south at 20 to 30 mph could gusts as high as 55 mph, at times, mainly during the late afternoon and evening.

These gusts will be strong enough to knock down some trees and cause localized power outages... Make sure you keep your devices charged and secure loose objects around your property!

A High Wind Warning has been issued for the higher elevations of the Mountains where gusts up to 80 mph will be possible.

Road closures are expected and due to the potential for falling trees, it would be best to avoid travel to the Mountains on Thursday.

The chance for rain and possibly some strong storms will arrive later Thursday afternoon and into the evening...

The higher chances for severe weather will be for areas to our west and southwest, closer to the main area of energy associated with the low pressure system.

However, the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted areas east of I-75 to be in a "marginal" or level 1 risk and areas west of I-75 to be in a "slight" or level 2 risk for severe storms.

A few showers or rumbles of thunder are possible on the Plateau during the early afternoon but the main chances for rain won't arrive until around or after 4 pm on the Plateau, around or after 5-6 pm in the Valley and after 6 pm in our eastern counties.

The threat for severe weather (and the heaviest rain) will move through until around or after 7 pm on the Plateau, around or after 8 pm in the Valley and around or after 9 pm our eastern counties.

The main threat will be from the potential for damaging winds but localized flooding is also possible.

While there is a chance for an isolated spin-up west of I-75, the threat for tornadoes is low.

Rain chances will taper off after midnight but with colder air moving in overnight, we could have some flurries lingering into the early parts of Friday morning.