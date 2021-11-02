Ice storm hits parts of KY, causes slick roads and dangerous driving conditions

Kentucky's leaders are asking the community to stay home.

KENTUCKY, USA — Editor's note: the photo above is from an ice storm in East TN back in 2015.

The ice storm of 2009 set the benchmark in Kentucky and it's something communities don't want to repeat.

All week, leaders in Kentucky have been preparing for this ice storm to hit.

According to WHAS, a sister station to 10news in Kentucky, 200 people, 100 trucks and thousands of tons will be out salting the roads during these wintry conditions to help keep everyone safe.

Since Monday, crews have covered 2,700 miles on their routes.

“Fewer Kentuckians traveling is what we need to protect lives, reduce accidents and clear roads for our emergency responders and transportation crews,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. “We thank all our public servants for their dedication to the commonwealth, certainly those who are working to keep other Kentuckians safe through this winter storm.”

Gov. Beshear said to ensure the safety of all Kentuckians and limit traffic on icy and dangerous roads, state offices are closed today, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.

The Kentucky National Guard is also on standby.