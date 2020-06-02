KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the early hours of Wednesday morning, heavy rain and floods hit East Tennessee.

As authorities urged people to take "turn around, don't drown" seriously, roads were closed, floodwaters rose, and school was cancelled.

That didn't include Knox County Schools, whose students made their way to school this morning in hazardous conditions and whose buses had a difficult time even making it through the flooded streets.

While Knox County Schools did eventually say they would release students early and close school tomorrow, the floodgates on Twitter had already opened.

Not only were people upset that their children had to go to school in the flood conditions, but they questioned the decision on social media.

From people making light of the situation to people who were genuinely outraged by the decision, we've rounded up some of Twitter's most trending reactions to the school's decision.

But certainly, what we see on Twitter is only part of the story.

