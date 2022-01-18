Rain could change to snow Wednesday night; Another chance for wintry weather Friday?

A chilly and active pattern means that more wintry weather is possible this week.

Say it ain't s(n)o(w)... We have another chance for some wintry weather tomorrow night into Thursday morning.

Scattered rain showers will develop along a cold front later in the afternoon and through the evening tomorrow.

Rain could be heavy at times and with melting snow and cold ground, localized flooding is possible on the Plateau.

Rainfall totals will generally be around 1" on the Plateau and closer to 0.5" in the Valley.

Colder air will begin to move into the region behind the front and rain will change to snow after midnight on the Plateau and overnight in the Valley.

The big question is... Will the cold air arrive into the Valley before the moisture moves out?

So don't take the lines on this graphic too literally as we could see some changes depending on the timing of the cold air/moisture.

Once this front passes, Arctic air will be in place for Thursday and Friday... Which is when another weather system will be passing to our south.

Here's what we know and what could change:

We will have more information as we get closer to this event.