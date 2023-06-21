Farmers welcome rainy start to summer in East Tennessee after several dry days

Some of the farmers at an East Tennessee farmers market said some rain was exactly what they needed to keep tending their crops.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Wednesday marked a rainy start to summer in East Tennessee. After several days of dry heat, farmers across the area eagerly welcomed gray clouds.

"The summertime is a time of long hours. You get up when the sun rises, you stay outside often to the sun setting," said Steve Rutherford, of Rutherfords' Farm in Maryville. "Yeah, there's a lot of concern here because we had to pump a lot of water, trying to keep everything healthy."

At the farm, Rutherford grows green beans and tomatoes during the summer. However, higher temperatures can put the crops at risk. Dry drought conditions can also risk the crops.

Parts of East Tennessee ranged from abnormally dry conditions to moderate drought conditions as of June 15, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map. It also expects this to be a warmer summer, with temperatures reaching up to 40% higher than normal.

Higher temperatures and dryer conditions mean farmers need to work around mother nature to make sure their crops grow. They use water tubes to apply water to the soil, and white plastic to reflect heat away from the ground.

"If you have an irrigated crop, it seems like you will be able to manage that risk of lack of water," said one agriculture expert.

This week, some parts of East Tennessee received up to five inches of rain. The water brought relief to farmers, who had been battling mother nature to keep their crops alive.