State of Emergency issued for Kentucky due to winter storm

Governor Andy Beshear issued a State of Emergency for Kentucky due to dangerous weather conditions caused by a winter storm.

There have been reports of multiple crashes and intermittent closures on interstates, parkways, and major routes across the state since Wednesday night into Thursday morning due to icy roads, and downed trees and power lines.

The State of Emergency directs the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management (KYEM) and the Department of Military Affairs to execute the Kentucky Emergency Operations Plan and coordinate the response across state agencies and private relief groups.

It also directs the Finance and Administration Cabinet to provide funding for the response and authorizes the Division of Emergency Management to request additional resources.

As of about 10 a.m. Thursday, KYEM was aware of about 70,500 Kentucky customers without power.

Transportation crews treated roads throughout the night as breaks in the weather allowed.

Widespread reports of downed trees and limbs have been reported, with the most impact in Central and Eastern Kentucky.

Partners, including the Kentucky Division of Forestry, are helping with tree removal.

As of 10 a.m.Thursday, the westbound lanes of Interstate Highway 24 in Christian County were closed at mile marker 81.

Kentuckians are encouraged to visit snowky.ky.gov for travel information and links to follow social media pages for transportation updates.

Earlier Thursday morning, Gov. Beshear closed all state offices for the day to reduce traffic.