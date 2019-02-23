Parts of East Tennessee are seeing flooding after rain overnight and a rainy week.

Authorities across the area are closing roads and responding to flooding calls.

Most of East Tennessee and parts of southern Kentucky are under a flood watch or flash flood watch through Sunday morning.

WBIR Weather

The Knoxville Police Department said 98 roads are closed because of flooding.

These aren't all of them, but Knoxville Police tweeted out the following road closures:

Chapman Highway at Dick Ford Lane

Broadway at Walker Boulevard

Walker Blvd at Whittle Springs

Ault Road at Shangri-La Drive

Hollywood Road at Kelly Place



Carnation Drive at Clifton Road

McKamey Road at Matlock Drive

Hollywood Road at Sutherland Avenue



Sutherland Avenue at Papermill Road

Cedar Bluff Road at Dutchtown Road

Mineral Springs Avenue at Walker Boulevard

Mildred Drive at Woodhaven Drive

Concord Street at railroad tracks

Hembolt Road at Creekhead Drive

Black Oak Drive at Oak Road

Hall of Fame Drive at Sixth Avenue

Broadway at McCroskey Avenue

Beverly Road at Oakland Drive

Sutherland Avenue at Concord Street

Kingston Pike at Downtown West Boulevard

Third Creek Road at Middlebrook Pike

Cross Park Drive at Bridgewater Road

Capitol Drive at Kingston Pike

Middlebrook Pike at Dowell Springs Boulevard

Dutch Valley Drive at Old Broadway

Central at Corum

Tenwood Drive at Knott Avenue

Tazewell Pike at Fountain Gate Road

Chapman Highway at Stone Road

Woodrow Drive at Broadway

Sutherland Avenue at Cox Street

Wrights Ferry Road at South Northshore Drive

Kingston Pike at Cedar Bluff Road

Kingston Pike at North Peters Road

Kingston Pike at Ebenezer Drive

Cedar Bluff at Parkwest Drive

Western Avenue at Sanderson Avenue

6th Ave at Glenwood Avenue

Bernard Avenue at railroad tracks

Loves Creek Road at Rutledge Pike

Cedar Lane at Knox Road

Chilhowee Drive in front of Holston Middle School

Callahan Drive at Central

TDOT reported localized flooding on the following roads:

Interstate 40 near Exit 407

State Route 139 in Jefferson County

Dixie Lee Junction in Loudon County

State Route 72 in Loudon (also reported: downed trees and utility lines)

State Route 331 East Emory near Jim Wolfe and Longmire, also at Fountaingate subdivision

State Route 131 at the Karns railroad underpass and Bell Road

State Route 297 in Campbell in the Newcomb area

State Route 113 in Hawkins County partially closed to traffic

State Route 34 in Russellville

US-11 is closed in Loudon County at the 13 mile marker; there is flooding near Chrisman Road in Lenoir City, near the intersection of SR-73 (US-321)

State Route 72 in Roane County

State Route 61 in Roane County near the Junction of SR-327

State Route 61 in Union County near Jim Town Road

State Route 338 in Sevier County between the 13 and 14 mile marker

US 411 in Sevier County near blowing caves

State Route 139 in Jefferson County near the Berry Ridge Subdivision

State Route 35 in Blount County

Anderson County, Jefferson County and Monroe County dispatches reported road closures across the county.

Knox County and Roane County dispatch said the list of roads affected by flooding is too long to name.

An Anderson County dispatcher said Lake City Highway is flooded just outside of Clinton at the intersection of Pumphouse Lane.

The Oak Ridge Police Department posted these road closures on Facebook:

Gum Hollow Rd

Highway 95 between Imperium Drive and Rairity Oaks Parkway

Jefferson Avenue at Jefferson Circle and Royce Circle

The Blount County Sheriff's Office reported flooding on these roads:

East Lamar Alexander Parkway

Sevierville Road at Keeble Road

River Ford Road at Pea Ridge Road

Park Drive at East Lincoln

Cloyds Church Road at Marble Hill Road

Cross Creek Drive at Helmsley Drive

John Helton Road

Gateway Road

Binfield Road at Railroad Bridge

Ellejoy at Temple

Tabernacle Church to Old Niles Ferry

U.S. Highway 411 South at Binfield

Cumberland County dispatch reported flooding on Highway 68 at the south end of Grassy Cove.

Grainger County dispatch reported these roads as closed:

Emory Road and McKinney Road

Willis at County Line Road

Knob Road between Lester Whitt Road and Cooper Road

Lower ends of Lee Lake Road

Clinch Valley Drive

Hamblen County dispatch reported flooding at these locations:

Spencer Hill at Long Creek Road

Buell Chapel Road

Clyde Thomas Road

Robinson Creek at Robins Circle

Old Russellville Pike

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office posted these road closures because of flooding on Facebook:

Old Knoxville at Oak Haven

New Era at Seagle Landscaping

New Era at Apple Valley

140 Block of White School Road

White School at Dynamite

1500 Block of Dupont Road

Greenbriar at GSMNP

900 Block of White School Road

Mill Creek at Rush Branch

Wears Valley Rd at Valley View

River Divide at West New Era

Ridge Road at Compost Center

Dupont Road at South Delozie

Russie Gap at Waldens Creek

Goose Gap at Waldens Creek

Old Newport at Heritage Propane

Old Newport at Hattie Creek

Old Newport at Fairgarden

The following areas are dealing with a mudslide or a rockslide, according to the Sevier County Sheriff's Office:

1300 Block of Upper Middle Creek Road

Mill Creek Road at Rush Branch

4500 Block of Wilderness Plateau

Union County dispatch reported Highway 61 East at Jim Town Road is closed because of flooding.