Parts of East Tennessee are seeing flooding after rain overnight and a rainy week.
Authorities across the area are closing roads and responding to flooding calls.
Most of East Tennessee and parts of southern Kentucky are under a flood watch or flash flood watch through Sunday morning.
The Knoxville Police Department said 98 roads are closed because of flooding.
These aren't all of them, but Knoxville Police tweeted out the following road closures:
- Chapman Highway at Dick Ford Lane
- Broadway at Walker Boulevard
- Walker Blvd at Whittle Springs
- Ault Road at Shangri-La Drive
- Hollywood Road at Kelly Place
- Carnation Drive at Clifton Road
- McKamey Road at Matlock Drive
- Hollywood Road at Sutherland Avenue
- Sutherland Avenue at Papermill Road
- Cedar Bluff Road at Dutchtown Road
- Mineral Springs Avenue at Walker Boulevard
- Mildred Drive at Woodhaven Drive
- Concord Street at railroad tracks
- Hembolt Road at Creekhead Drive
- Black Oak Drive at Oak Road
- Hall of Fame Drive at Sixth Avenue
- Broadway at McCroskey Avenue
- Beverly Road at Oakland Drive
- Sutherland Avenue at Concord Street
- Kingston Pike at Downtown West Boulevard
- Third Creek Road at Middlebrook Pike
- Cross Park Drive at Bridgewater Road
- Capitol Drive at Kingston Pike
- Middlebrook Pike at Dowell Springs Boulevard
- Dutch Valley Drive at Old Broadway
- Central at Corum
- Tenwood Drive at Knott Avenue
- Tazewell Pike at Fountain Gate Road
- Chapman Highway at Stone Road
- Woodrow Drive at Broadway
- Sutherland Avenue at Cox Street
- Wrights Ferry Road at South Northshore Drive
- Kingston Pike at Cedar Bluff Road
- Kingston Pike at North Peters Road
- Kingston Pike at Ebenezer Drive
- Cedar Bluff at Parkwest Drive
- Western Avenue at Sanderson Avenue
- 6th Ave at Glenwood Avenue
- Bernard Avenue at railroad tracks
- Loves Creek Road at Rutledge Pike
- Cedar Lane at Knox Road
- Chilhowee Drive in front of Holston Middle School
- Callahan Drive at Central
TDOT reported localized flooding on the following roads:
- Interstate 40 near Exit 407
- State Route 139 in Jefferson County
- Dixie Lee Junction in Loudon County
- State Route 72 in Loudon (also reported: downed trees and utility lines)
- State Route 331 East Emory near Jim Wolfe and Longmire, also at Fountaingate subdivision
- State Route 131 at the Karns railroad underpass and Bell Road
- State Route 297 in Campbell in the Newcomb area
- State Route 113 in Hawkins County partially closed to traffic
- State Route 34 in Russellville
- US-11 is closed in Loudon County at the 13 mile marker; there is flooding near Chrisman Road in Lenoir City, near the intersection of SR-73 (US-321)
- State Route 72 in Roane County
- State Route 61 in Roane County near the Junction of SR-327
- State Route 61 in Union County near Jim Town Road
- State Route 338 in Sevier County between the 13 and 14 mile marker
- US 411 in Sevier County near blowing caves
- State Route 139 in Jefferson County near the Berry Ridge Subdivision
- State Route 35 in Blount County
Anderson County, Jefferson County and Monroe County dispatches reported road closures across the county.
Knox County and Roane County dispatch said the list of roads affected by flooding is too long to name.
An Anderson County dispatcher said Lake City Highway is flooded just outside of Clinton at the intersection of Pumphouse Lane.
The Oak Ridge Police Department posted these road closures on Facebook:
- Gum Hollow Rd
- Highway 95 between Imperium Drive and Rairity Oaks Parkway
- Jefferson Avenue at Jefferson Circle and Royce Circle
The Blount County Sheriff's Office reported flooding on these roads:
- East Lamar Alexander Parkway
- Sevierville Road at Keeble Road
- River Ford Road at Pea Ridge Road
- Park Drive at East Lincoln
- Cloyds Church Road at Marble Hill Road
- Cross Creek Drive at Helmsley Drive
- John Helton Road
- Gateway Road
- Binfield Road at Railroad Bridge
- Ellejoy at Temple
- Tabernacle Church to Old Niles Ferry
- U.S. Highway 411 South at Binfield
Cumberland County dispatch reported flooding on Highway 68 at the south end of Grassy Cove.
Grainger County dispatch reported these roads as closed:
- Emory Road and McKinney Road
- Willis at County Line Road
- Knob Road between Lester Whitt Road and Cooper Road
- Lower ends of Lee Lake Road
- Clinch Valley Drive
Hamblen County dispatch reported flooding at these locations:
- Spencer Hill at Long Creek Road
- Buell Chapel Road
- Clyde Thomas Road
- Robinson Creek at Robins Circle
- Old Russellville Pike
The Sevier County Sheriff's Office posted these road closures because of flooding on Facebook:
- Old Knoxville at Oak Haven
- New Era at Seagle Landscaping
- New Era at Apple Valley
- 140 Block of White School Road
- White School at Dynamite
- 1500 Block of Dupont Road
- Greenbriar at GSMNP
- 900 Block of White School Road
- Mill Creek at Rush Branch
- Wears Valley Rd at Valley View
- River Divide at West New Era
- Ridge Road at Compost Center
- Dupont Road at South Delozie
- Russie Gap at Waldens Creek
- Goose Gap at Waldens Creek
- Old Newport at Heritage Propane
- Old Newport at Hattie Creek
- Old Newport at Fairgarden
The following areas are dealing with a mudslide or a rockslide, according to the Sevier County Sheriff's Office:
- 1300 Block of Upper Middle Creek Road
- Mill Creek Road at Rush Branch
- 4500 Block of Wilderness Plateau
Union County dispatch reported Highway 61 East at Jim Town Road is closed because of flooding.