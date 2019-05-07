Weather Alert

LIVE
Knoxville Mayoral Candidates: Calvin Skinner
Knoxville Mayoral Candidates: Calvin Skinner
For the first time in eight years, Knoxville voters will elect a new mayor. Mayor Madeline Rogero has served two terms, and a half dozen people are competing for that job in the August primary and the regular election in November.
KNOW-YOUR-REP
MORE
Play
Knoxville mayoral candidates tackle the issue of gun violence
Mayoral candidates tackled top issues facing communities across Knoxville.
KNOW-YOUR-REP
Play
Knoxville Mayoral Candidates: Marshall Stair talks economy, homelessness in Knoxville
A half-dozen people are competing to be Knoxville's next mayor in the August primary and the regular election in November.
KNOW-YOUR-REP
Play
Knoxville 2019 Election: Mayoral candidate Michael Andrews
A half-dozen people are competing to succeed Madeline Rogero as Knoxville's next mayor in upcoming August primary and November elections.
KNOW-YOUR-REP
Play
Knoxville Mayoral Candidates: Fletcher Burkhardt talks Urban Wilderness, new public safety HQ
A half-dozen people are competing to succeed Madeline Rogero as Knoxville's next mayor in upcoming August primary and November elections.
KNOW-YOUR-REP
Play
Knoxville Mayoral Candidates: Indya Kincannon talks homelessness, city economy
A half-dozen people are competing to be Knoxville's next mayor in the August primary and the regular election in November.
KNOW-YOUR-REP
Play
2019 Knoxville Elections: Mayoral candidate Fletcher Burkhardt talks Recode
A half-dozen people are competing to be Knoxville's next mayor in the August primary and the regular election in November.
KNOW-YOUR-REP
Play
Knoxville Mayoral Candidates: Eddie Mannis talks homelessness, economic development
A half-dozen people are competing to succeed Madeline Rogero as Knoxville's next mayor in upcoming August primary and November elections.
KNOW-YOUR-REP
Play
Knoxville 2019 Election: Mayoral candidate Indya Kincannon gives vision for city development
A half-dozen people are competing to be Knoxville's next mayor in the August primary and the regular election in November.
KNOW-YOUR-REP
Play
Knoxville 2019 Election: Mayoral candidate Fletcher Burkhardt
A half-dozen people are competing to be Knoxville's next mayor in the August primary and the regular election in November.
KNOW-YOUR-REP
Play
2019 Knoxville Elections: Mayoral candidate Eddie Mannis talks development, safety
A half-dozen people are competing for Mayor Rogero's job in the August primary and the regular election in November. We'll hear from each of them in a series of interviews over the coming weeks.
KNOW-YOUR-REP
Play
Knoxville Mayoral Candidates: Marshall Stair talks Recode
A half-dozen people are competing to be Knoxville's next mayor in the August primary and the regular election in November.
KNOW-YOUR-REP
Play
Knoxville Mayoral Candidates: Marshall Stair
A half-dozen people are competing to be Knoxville's next mayor in the August primary and the regular election in November.
KNOW-YOUR-REP
Play
Knoxville Mayoral Candidates: Indya Kincannon
A half-dozen people are competing to succeed Madeline Rogero as Knoxville's next mayor in upcoming August primary and November elections.
KNOW-YOUR-REP
Play
2019 Knoxville Elections: Mayoral Candidate Eddie Mannis
For the first time in eight years, Knoxville voters will elect a new mayor. Eddie Mannis is one of a half-dozen people competing for that job.
KNOW-YOUR-REP
Play
Know Your Rep: Tony Norman, KCS District 3 board member
Tony Norman represents the 3rd District on the Knox County School Board, which includes Bearden and Cedar Bluff schools.
KNOW-YOUR-REP
© 2019 WBIR-TV. All Rights Reserved.