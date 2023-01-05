Eagles to perform at Thompson-Boling Arena

﻿Each concert will feature the ‘Hotel California’ album performed live in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The "Hotel California" 2023 Tour is stopping by Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday, April 1.

﻿The concert will feature ‘Hotel California’ performed live in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After a short intermission, the Eagles will perform a full set of their greatest hits.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.