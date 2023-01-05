Eagles to perform at Thompson-Boling Arena

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The "Hotel California" 2023 Tour is stopping by Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday, April 1.
The concert will feature ‘Hotel California’ performed live in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After a short intermission, the Eagles will perform a full set of their greatest hits.
Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.
Presale tickets are available starting Thursday, Jan. 12 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of VIP packages will be available.