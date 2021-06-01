Reel in some memories! Anderson Co. kids to fish for free on June 12

The Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited will celebrate Kids Fish Free Day on Saturday, June 12.

NORRIS, Tenn — The Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited will be hosting its own Kids Fish Free Day on Saturday, June 12, from 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. Children up to 16 years old are eligible to register, and participants will be limited to the first 50 people to sign up.

Children will be able to fish, tie flies, ride in boats and sign up for door prizes. Free lunches and drinks will also be provided for registered kids and volunteers.

Pre-registration ends on June 10. Anyone interested in participating should their names and their group to clinchriverchapter@gmail.com to register.

The event will observe the CDC's COVID-19 safety guidelines, so masks will be required when social distancing is not possible.

The event will be held at the Miller Island boat access on the Clinch River in Norris. Kids Fish Free Day will also coincide with Tennessee Free Fishing Day for everyone, so no fishing license will be required. The Tennessee Valley Authority and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will also be cooperating in the event.

The Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited is a conservation group that focuses on protecting the Clinch River tailwater and its watershed below Norris Dam in Anderson County, East Tennessee. The Chapter also teaches about trout and how to fish for them.