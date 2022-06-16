10About Town: Juneteenth celebrations, an event for beer-lovers and a lavender festival

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There are multiple Juneteenth events happening this weekend. You can read about them here.
Friday
Nights on Broadway in downtown Lenoir City is happening on Friday night! Enjoy vendors, food trucks, beer, live music and shopping. The event is free to attend and it is recommended to bring a lawn chair if you want to watch the live music performance.
Saturday
Knoxville Brewfest 2020 is happening on Saturday! Stop by World's Fair Park to try wonderful beers from around the country. Net proceeds of Brewfest benefit CureDuchenne. General admission tickets are $50 and come with admission, a commemorative tasting glass, a festival map and beer tasting from all your favorite breweries!
Join Ijams for JAMFEST 2022! Rock out on Saturday night with five great, local bands. Food, drinks and merchandise will be available for purchase from food trucks, the Ijams beer garden and the vistor center. Make sure you bring a lawn chair or blanket! Tickets are $15 and this event is from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Head over to Oak Ridge for the Lavender Festival! This event features 150 artisans, live music, food, wine and more! Thousands of people visit the festival in Historic Jackson Square to see a variety of regional vendors whose goal is to celebrate health, herbs and the environment. This event is free.