'Festival on the 4th' event returns to World's Fair Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville's largest event of the year is returning to World's Fair Park for the Fourth of July holiday.

"Festival of the 4th" will have food trucks, free activities, water balloon fights, paddle boats and live music for guests to enjoy. This event is taking place on Monday, July 4th.

Activities and live music will be at 5 p.m., with the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra's 38th Annual Free Pilot Flying J Independence Day concert starting at 8 p.m. Fireworks will be launched from the Henley Bridge at approximately 9:40 p.m.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. In 2021, the event was modified to span over two nights.

“It has been so much fun planning this year's festival,” Office of Special Events Director Kyndra Brewer said. “It is a night to create memories with your family and friends.”

The event will take place rain or shine. Guests should bring chairs, blankets, sunscreen and water bottles to fill at the water station.

No alcohol or personal tents/canopies will be allowed. No pets are allowed.