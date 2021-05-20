WordPlayers to perform "Knoxville Freedom Songs & Stories" today at 7 p.m.

The songs and stories will chronicle the history of Knoxville's Black Community beginning in the post-Civil War era through today.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The pandemic inspired people from all over the country to act, including people in Knoxville.

One local singer, Tomi Rob, created an entire show to educate, inspire, and unite our community.

The WordPlayers will highlight the history of Knoxville's Black community through songs.

The program is one year in the making, inspired by the racial and social unrest of 2020.

The show is local and all about Knoxville.

The songs and stories will chronicle the history of Knoxville's Black Community beginning in the post-Civil War era through today.

The program recounts proud stories of prominent figures and features songs that local musicians were creating.

Performers hope that the audience will learn more about Knoxville's history and also, their hope is to unite the community through culture and art.

The WordPlayers will perform "Knoxville Freedom Songs & Stories" at the Homer Hamilton Amphitheater in Chilhowee Park on Thursday.