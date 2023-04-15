Arab History Month: Knoxville community celebrates ArabFest

People got the chance to celebrate Arab History Month at Market Square with food, music and merchandise from the Middle East.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee got the chance to experience a little slice of Arab culture on Saturday!

People got the chance to celebrate Arab History Month at ArabFest in Market Square with food, music and merchandise from the Middle East. The event was free for everyone to attend.

Phillip Stokes, the assistant professor of Arabic at the University of Tennessee, said the festival is a great way of representing the Arabic community.

"It's amazing. It's always great to see people come and get a sense of who the people in these communities are," Stokes said. "The people as representatives of various countries and different backgrounds."