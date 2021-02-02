Big Ears Festival to return to Knoxville in March 2022

Big Ears Festival was cancelled for two years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, music is set to fill the streets of Knoxville once again.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Music lovers across Knoxville have had to go without one of the most popular festivals in Tennessee — Big Ears. In 2022, that is set to change.

Officials with Big Ears Festival announced Tuesday that bands would perform and music would fill the streets once again on March 24 - 27, 2022. The festival was canceled two years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival is known for attracting an eclectic group of artists and fans. The festival routinely attracts big stars alongside artists just getting started with their careers.

Instead of a traditional festival, organizers planned a series of outdoor events in 2021. They included a restaging of John Luther Adams' iconic work, "Inksuit." It was first presented at Big Ears in 2016.