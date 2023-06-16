'This is the time to just come together' | Tennessee recognizes Juneteenth as a state holiday

Tennessee recognized Juneteenth as a "Day of Observance" since 2021, but Monday will mark the first time the state recognizes the day as a state holiday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — State leaders in Knoxville are in the pursuit of change with Juneteenth around the corner.

The Tennessee Black Caucus held a town hall meeting at the Beck Cultural Exchange Center. It centered on what is happening in the state's capitol and Tennessee recognizing Juneteenth as a state holiday.

Juneteenth is a day that signifies resilience, freedom and hope on the horizon.

"Juneteenth is an opportunity for us to look back on history, to learn and to grow. Because as we look back, we can look forward to a great future," Rev. Renee Kesler, director of Beck Cultural Exchange Center, said.

Monday will mark the first time Tennessee recognizes Juneteenth as a state holiday. It commemorates the day when the last of the slaves learned they were free in 1865.

Tennessee had recognized it as a "Day of Observance" since 2021. Governor Bill Lee signed a law in May effectively making it a state law.

"To make sure the southern states, where most of the slaves were, are starting to acknowledge the fact that slavery was an abomination," Rep. Sam McKenzie (D) of Knox County said.

President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday in 2021 but state holiday recognition had come in waves. According to Pew Research, 2023 is the year where at least 28 states and the District of Columbia have adopted the day.

"This is the time just to come together to learn about the other side to have a deeper understanding and appreciation," Rep. McKenzie said.

Juneteenth honors both a day of progress and future change still needing to be made.

"East Knoxville is viewed as the dark place of Knoxville and a lot less resources are designated in that area," Bishop Farris Long, with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission, said.