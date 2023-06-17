Mabry-Hazen House giving tours for Juneteenth

The historical Mabry-Hazen House will host a special tour called "...And Then I Became Free" on Monday, June 19.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This weekend people across the country are celebrating Juneteenth.

In Knoxville, the historical Mabry-Hazen House hosted a special tour called "...And Then I Became Free" on Saturday. The tour chronicles the stories of African Americans who lived at Mabry-Hazen House and their road to personal freedom.

One of the tour guides said the event is about shedding light on the stories history often leaves forgotten.

"It's a chance to bring them back into the spotlight and highlight their importance," Joshua Loomis, historic interpreter, said.

One mother shared why it is important for her children to learn this piece of history.

"It's so important to know about these kinds of things outside of a textbook," Amber Toomer said.