KCS PASS organizing community walk event to support suicide prevention

KCS PASS said they will participate in the "Out of the Darkness Community Knoxville Walk" on Saturday, to support a national organization working to save lives.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group of advocates said they were participating in a community walk on Saturday to support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. KCS PASS organized a team so the Knoxville community could participate in the AFSP Community Walks program.

Officials said the walks are a central part of the organization's "Out of the Darkness" movement. They are meant to give people the courage to open up about their connections to the cause of preventing suicide, while also creating a culture that is more informed about mental health.

Walks are held in hundreds of cities across the country, according to the AFSP. They were created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as volunteers and staff worked to stay connected to one another despite social distancing requirements and lockdowns. Those socially distanced activities became known as Out of the Darkness Experiences.

The Out of the Darkness Knoxville Walk, organized by KCS PASS, is also meant to raise money for the AFSP. They exceeded their original goal of $22,000, according to officials.

Registration is scheduled for Saturday at 9 a.m. and the event starts at 10 a.m. Anyone who wants to participate can register online. It starts at The Cove at Concord Park. The address is 11808 South Northshore Drive.