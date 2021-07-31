Kids walk away with prizes after 31st Mountain Music Kids Fishing Tournament

Organizers said that the event is the largest kids fishing tournament in the U.S. with more than 9,000 participants.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Douglas Lake was packed Saturday for the largest kids fishing tournament in the U.S. It was the 31st annual Mountain Music Kids Fishing Tournament, and everyone who attended walked away with a prize.

Families had the chance to enjoy warm weather by the lake with karaoke, food, a kid's casting competition, raffle prizes and loads of fun. Every child who participated also received a photo with their catch after the fish was weighed in.

It started in 1990 when Stanley Jackson and Joe Greendale started having wildcat fishing tournaments on Cherokee Lake. At the time, Jackson said that the sound of a lure skimming over the water sounded like mountain music. So, the tournament started being known as the Mountain Music Bass Invitational Tournament.

He later had an idea for a tournament where fishermen could bring a child, teaching them about fishing. It was successful, and they started hosting tournaments every year even after Joe Greendale passed away in 2003.

"The goal of the tournament is to spread the word of God and to get kids on the water and out of trouble," said Sunny Defoe, the tournament director. "The time spent with grandparents is worth more than any fish."