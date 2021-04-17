Daisuke Aoki wins Bassmaster Southern Open at Douglas Lake, in Dandridge

Daisuke Aoki pulled in a three-day total of 43 pounds and 13 ounces.

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — Achieving big dreams meaning reeling in big catches for one man from Yamanashi, Japan.

Daisuke Aoki topped the charts at the Bassmaster Southern Open at Douglas Lake on Saturday. Over the three-day competition, he reeled in a total of 43 pounds and 13 ounces. He placed fourth on the first day of the competition, before beating out Drew Benton by only 1 ounce on the last day.

Most of the time he was in around 5 feet of water, targeting pre-spawn and spawning fish, according to officials with the competition. He used a pink DStyle finesse worm that was unweighted on a Hayabusa hook.

Aoki said that he fished the upper end of the lake on the first day, then switched to the lower end on the second day. On the last day of the competition, he fished between both sections with the upper end giving him the best bites, according to officials.

Aoki has also won a spot on the 2015 Japan Bass Top 50 Anglers of the Year, as well as a Basser Allstar Classic title.

He won $51,833 as the first-place prize, according to officials. He also earned a spot in the 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic on Lake Hartwell.