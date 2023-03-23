45th annual CFA Cat Show to kick off in Jacob Building on Saturday

Organizers said more than 30 breeds of cats will be judged in ten rings over the weekend.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Over the weekend, a part of Knoxville will be cats of different kinds competing to show off their agility, looks and more.

The 45th Annual CFA Cat Show will start on March 25 in the Jacob Building, in Chilhowee Park. It will be hosted by the Tennessee Valley Cat Fanciers, and more than 30 breeds of pedigreed cats are expected to be there. They will be judged in ten rings, as well as on feline agility.

Organizers said they usually have more than 200 cats enter the competition and more than 1,800 spectators. They also said it is held the fourth weekend of March every year.

The show will last from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Saturday, and from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Sunday. While the competition goes on, attendees will also be able to browse vendors of pet supplies, artwork, jewelry, clothing, cat trees and more.

There will also be adoptable cats and kittens for families looking to bring home a new pet, organizers said. They said four rescue organizations are participating in the event.