Moon River Festival in Chattanooga to require full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test to enter

Anyone attending the 2020 Moon River Festival will be required to have a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The upcoming Moon River 2021 Festival said they will require attendees to be fully vaccinated or show a dated negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours (3 days) of first attending the music and arts event September 11 & 12 in Chattanooga.

People attending will also be required to bring a mask and will need to show their vaccination card to enter each day of the event.

The organizers also ask that fans not attend if they, or anyone in their party, have tested positive or been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Patrons are asked to comply with the Moon River Health Pledge, shown below:

Within 14 days before attending the festival you have tested positive, or been exposed to someone who has tested positive for, COVID-19

Within 48 hours prior to attending the festival, you have experienced symptoms of COVID-19 (e.g., a fever of 100.4F or higher, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking muscle pain/achiness, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, nasal congestion, runny nose, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue or any other symptoms associated with COVID-19 identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

Within 14 days prior to attending the festival, you have traveled to any international territory identified by federal or applicable state or local governments as being subject to travel or quarantine advisories due to COVID-19.