Museum of Appalachia welcomes spring by shearing sheeps' winter coats

The museum's Sheep Shearing Days include historic demonstrations, activities, interactive children's programs, live music and a museum tour.

CLINTON, Tenn. — On Friday, the Museum of Appalachia welcomed spring in a traditional sheep shearing event.

During the event, caretakers at the museum get rid of the sheep's thick winter coats. "Sheep Shearing Days" are planned for April 21, May 5 and May 12. During the event, people can watch caretakers shear sheep while also enjoying historical demonstrations, activities, interactive children's programs, weaving demonstrations, live music and a museum tour.

People at the event could learn about how to herd sheep, enjoy meals from food vendors or learn about the old traditions of Appalachia. Members of the museum receive free admission to the event.

The event lasts from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. Tickets are available online and cost $10 for adults, or $8 for children.

If you aren't enjoying Sheep Shearing Days with us today, you're missing out! We couldn't ask for a more beautiful day. Sheep Shearing lasts until 3pm today!

Posted by Museum of Appalachia on Friday, April 21, 2023

