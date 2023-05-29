Oak Ridge Community Band hosts free Memorial Day performance

The Oak Ridge Community Band's performance included classical songs, contemporary hits and anthems for Memorial Day.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Oak Ridge Community Band hosted a free performance on Monday for Memorial Day. It was meant to pay tribute to servicemembers across the U.S.

It started at 7 p.m. on Monday and included classic songs, contemporary hits, big band tunes, marches, anthems and jazz melodies. Attendees were encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs to enjoy the concert at the A.K. Bissell Park Pavilion. Razzleberry's ice cream also offered snacks for attendees.

Organizers said the performance would also be live-streamed online, so anyone who could not attend would still be able to watch the performance from home.