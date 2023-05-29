Oak Ridge Community Band hosts free Memorial Day performance

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Oak Ridge Community Band hosted a free performance on Monday for Memorial Day. It was meant to pay tribute to servicemembers across the U.S.
It started at 7 p.m. on Monday and included classic songs, contemporary hits, big band tunes, marches, anthems and jazz melodies. Attendees were encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs to enjoy the concert at the A.K. Bissell Park Pavilion. Razzleberry's ice cream also offered snacks for attendees.
Organizers said the performance would also be live-streamed online, so anyone who could not attend would still be able to watch the performance from home.
The Oak Ridge Community Band has been performing since 1944 — when Oak Ridge was still the Secret City. It performs throughout the year, with outdoor concerts throughout the summer and indoor concerts at different venues.