For the love of Dolly! | Rhinestone Fest to kick off Friday in Old City area

The Rhinestone Fest was formerly known as "Dolly Fest," and celebrated Dolly Parton, along with the people she inspired.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dolly Parton is more than a country artist. For many people across East Tennessee, she's an inspiration and an idol who advocates for her community nestled in the mountains.

Starting June 2, Old City will be decorated in glamor and festivity, with creative works of Dolly-themed art packing storefronts and music echoing throughout downtown Knoxville. It will be the start of the third annual Rhinestone Fest. It will continue through June 4.

The festival is Dolly Parton-themed, and was formerly named "Dolly Fest." It later expanded to encompass all artists, musicians and do-gooders that Dolly inspired during her career.

At the festival, people will get their first glance at the fifth-annual Dolly Art Contest. As part of the contest, artists create Dolly-inspired works and show them off. Those creations can be seen at Rala.

Restaurants in the Old City will also have special Dolly-themed meals and drinks. Brother Wolf will transform into a Dolly Parton-inspired pop-up, named Jolene's, which "celebrates the Patron Saint of the South with craft cocktails that will knock your boots off, cowgirl chic decor, and music inspired by the queens of country."

Artists of many stripes will take the main stage starting Saturday at 11 a.m., and people will be able to see an immersive Dolly Parton tribute concert at The Mill and Mine at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Pretentious Beer will also host a live stand-up comedy show, starting at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, people will be able to browse a Rhinestone Fest-themed Old City Market, highlighting local artists and makers who will display their works during a street market.