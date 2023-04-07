Knoxville Rossini Festival to return on April 22 for 11 hours of entertainment and fun

Organizers said the Rossini Festival is expected to include four outdoor stages showcasing opera, jazz, ballet and more.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Organizers said the Rossini Festival would return to downtown Knoxville for around 11 hours of performances and fun on April 22. Organizers said the event is now in its 20th year.

They said there are expected to be four outdoor stages. Those stages are expected to showcase opera, classical, jazz, gospel and ethnic music. Performances are expected to include ballet, modern and ethnic dance.

There will also be performers on Gay Street, according to a schedule released by organizers. The four stages will be located at Market Square, Union Avenue, Clinch Avenue and Cumberland Avenue.

Performances will include Oasis Dancers, the Albu Belly Dance Troupe, and the Appalachian Equality Chorus, as well as performances from different school bands and individuals.

The Rossini Festival also brings out dozens of street food booths and vendors. This year, organizers said they are expected more than 75 artisan booths to fill Gay Street, Market Square and more areas around Knoxville.

There are also expected to be demonstration artists who will show off their crafts, revealing the methods and techniques behind crafts like woodcarving, leatherworking and weaving.