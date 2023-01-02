Knoxville events to look forward to in 2023

Here are some big events taking place in the Scruffy City this year.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville will be home to many new and familiar events in 2023.

Here's a list of some big events taking place this year:

The Southern Skies Music Festival is returning to World's Fair Park on May 20 and 21. The two-day event will feature musical acts across two stages, food trucks, craft beer, wine, a Maker Market and more. You can buy tickets here.

The Big Ears music festival makes its return to Knoxville on March 30. Big Ears features avant-garde music and genre-bending talent with nearly 200 performances. You can check out the 2023 lineup here.

FILM FEST KNOX is planned to take place in Knoxville during the fall of 2023. This festival will curate a selection of short films, feature films and workshops.

The Knoxville Marathon is taking place on April 1 and 2. You can register for this Boston Marathon qualifier here.

The third annual Knoxville Cheese Fest is taking place on March 24 and 25. The weekend-long event offers opportunities to sample cheese and learn cheese pairings. You can buy tickets here.

Tennessee's largest pop culture event, the Fanboy Expo, is taking place again from July 7 to 9. This event features many celebrity guests, comic industry pros, vendors, live entertainment and more. You can buy tickets here.

Young-William's annual Mardi Growl is happening at World's Fair Park on March 4. Knoxville's favorite pet parade kicks off in the Old City and finishes with a pet festival.

The Dogwood Arts Festival, established in 1961, will take place from April 28 to 30. The festival features over 100 fine art vendors, live music, entertainment, children's activities, food and beverage vendors and more.

Market Square's live art competition is taking place on April 1. Chalk Walk features over 300 artists and collaborative teams working on-site all day to complete their artwork.

The Rossini Festival is taking place on April 22. This festival is Knoxville Opera's annual International Street Fair which celebrates the global impact on the music, food, art and culture of East Tennessee.

From June 2 to 4, dress up in your Dolly-best for a weekend of art, music, history, food and fun celebrating Dolly Parton at Dolly Fest in the Old City.