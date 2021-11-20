Runners speed across Oak Ridge for Secret City Half Marathon and 5K

The races started at 9 a.m. Saturday and took runners through areas around Melton Hill Lake and Emory Valley Drive.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Runners braved cold temperatures Saturday morning to show who was the fastest in the Secret City Half Marathon and 5K. They took off from the starting line at 9 a.m. and sped through the areas around Melton Hill Lake and Emory Valley Road.

Both the half marathon and the 5K started at the Melton Lake Peninsula. Participants who ran the 5K went north from the peninsula onto Melton Lake Drive, surrounded by falling leaves and brisk winds. Then, they turned right onto Oak Ridge Turnpike before an immediate rate into Elza Gate Park and back down to the Melton Lake Greenway.

"Despite COVD and there being a lot of races this year, we're actually seeing traditional numbers which has been really encouraging for us," said Hannah Fatheree, the race director. "We typically have anywhere between 850 to 1,000 runners. We hope to come back next year to hit that 1,000 person mark and continue to grow as we can."

Runners in the half marathon explored more of Oak Ridge. That route took people in the opposite direction, south from the peninsula onto Melton Lake Drive and then turning onto Union Valley Road.

People can also participate in the run virtually through its website. Proceeds benefit TORCH, which serves people experiencing homelessness and people at risk of losing their homes.