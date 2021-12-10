Schulz Bräu to host its largest vendor market yet on Saturday

The vendor market is part of the brewery's first-ever Christkindlesmarkt, a winter event focusing on the coziness of the season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Schulz Bräu is known for many events in Knoxville, ranging from dachshund races to the annual Oktoberfest. And on Saturday, a new event that started at the end of November will continue with the brewery's largest-ever vendor market — Christkindlesmarkt.

The market lasts from 12 p.m. through 7 p.m. and includes tons of local creators and makers. A full list of the vendors expected to attend is available below:

Ilona’s Chocolate Factory

DM Designs

Shannon’s Sugar Shop

Moran Woodcraft

Scribli Studios

Simply Cindy D

Makes Cents Jewelry

Sassy 3D

865Woodworks

Lavender Butterfly Bath Co.

Miskilly’s Wares

Bob’s Basement

The Knoxville Peddler

865Wood

The brewery will also host live music from Concord Brass during the first part of the market, until 3 p.m. Around the same time, Krampus will stop by and visit with people at the brewery.

And from 12 p.m. through 2 p.m. Santa will make an appearance, too!

The final day of Christkindlesmarkt will be on Dec. 18 with photography, two live music performances and another appearance from Santa.