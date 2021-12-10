x
Events

Schulz Bräu to host its largest vendor market yet on Saturday

The vendor market is part of the brewery's first-ever Christkindlesmarkt, a winter event focusing on the coziness of the season.
Credit: Schulz Bräu

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Schulz Bräu is known for many events in Knoxville, ranging from dachshund races to the annual Oktoberfest. And on Saturday, a new event that started at the end of November will continue with the brewery's largest-ever vendor market — Christkindlesmarkt.

The market lasts from 12 p.m. through 7 p.m. and includes tons of local creators and makers. A full list of the vendors expected to attend is available below:

  • Ilona’s Chocolate Factory
  • DM Designs
  • Shannon’s Sugar Shop
  • Moran Woodcraft
  • Scribli Studios
  • Simply Cindy D
  • Makes Cents Jewelry
  • Sassy 3D
  • 865Woodworks
  • Lavender Butterfly Bath Co.
  • Miskilly’s Wares
  • Bob’s Basement
  • The Knoxville Peddler
  • 865Wood

The brewery will also host live music from Concord Brass during the first part of the market, until 3 p.m. Around the same time, Krampus will stop by and visit with people at the brewery.

And from 12 p.m. through 2 p.m. Santa will make an appearance, too!

The final day of Christkindlesmarkt will be on Dec. 18 with photography, two live music performances and another appearance from Santa.

