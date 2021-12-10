Schulz Bräu to host its largest vendor market yet on Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Schulz Bräu is known for many events in Knoxville, ranging from dachshund races to the annual Oktoberfest. And on Saturday, a new event that started at the end of November will continue with the brewery's largest-ever vendor market — Christkindlesmarkt.
The market lasts from 12 p.m. through 7 p.m. and includes tons of local creators and makers. A full list of the vendors expected to attend is available below:
- Ilona’s Chocolate Factory
- DM Designs
- Shannon’s Sugar Shop
- Moran Woodcraft
- Scribli Studios
- Simply Cindy D
- Makes Cents Jewelry
- Sassy 3D
- 865Woodworks
- Lavender Butterfly Bath Co.
- Miskilly’s Wares
- Bob’s Basement
- The Knoxville Peddler
- 865Wood
The brewery will also host live music from Concord Brass during the first part of the market, until 3 p.m. Around the same time, Krampus will stop by and visit with people at the brewery.
And from 12 p.m. through 2 p.m. Santa will make an appearance, too!
The final day of Christkindlesmarkt will be on Dec. 18 with photography, two live music performances and another appearance from Santa.