Thousands attend 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee was filled with the roar of jet engines when the region's largest air show returned for the first time in six years.

The 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show returned to McGhee Tyson Airport on September 10 and 11.

The air show performers included the world-famous U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team.

The U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team also performed along with other stunt and vintage aircraft teams from the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team, Commemorative Air Force, Greg Koontz Airshows, and Younkin Airshows.