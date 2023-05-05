Bigfoot is coming! Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival to return on Saturday in Townsend

The festival will include food competitions, performances, music and more.

TOWNSEND, Tenn. — Visitors in Townsend may see some cryptic creatures wandering through the mountains on Sunday. More than likely, those sightings will just be a part of the third annual Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival.

The festival features big food competitions, guest speakers, live music, vendors, food trucks and plenty of other kinds of entertainment. It is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. The festival is meant to celebrate Bigfoot, the spring, and to help Bigfoot pick his college football team, according to organizers.

The lineup of speakers includes people who have expertise on the myths surrounding Bigfoot and are expected to discuss sightings of the creature along with the theories about it. They include Jim Bordwine, Turtleman, the cast of Mountain Monsters and Giorgia Tsoukalos from Ancient Aliens.

Attendees will also be able to take part in the Bigfoot Calling Contest, where attendees can showcase their best Bigfoot calls for a chance to win prizes. Kids will be able to enjoy face painting, bounce houses and a scavenger hunt.