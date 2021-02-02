YWCA "Great Race Against Racism" begins to celebrate Black History Month

The virtual race will run throughout February and people can participate through the "GooseChase" app.

February is Black History Month, and the YWCA of Knoxville and The Tennessee Valley is celebrating with a virtual race against racism.

It will last throughout February. During the race, participants are encouraged to visit historical sites that have been impactful to communities of color in Knox County and Anderson County. Participants may travel to the East Tennessee Historical Center, Knoxville College and the Green McAdoo Cultural Center.

"You're in the car, driving to the next location, really reflecting and talking about the history; maybe you're talking about what someone's learned, what they didn't know or what stuck out to them," officials said.

People can participate by downloading the GooseChase app on their phones. In the app, they can register for a personal account or choose to participate as a guest.

Participants can earn points for visiting sites and completing challenges, such as uploading photos, throughout February. They will not be required to enter any buildings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.