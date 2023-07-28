x
Tim McGraw to play at Thompson-Boling Arena in 2024

The concert is on April 26, 2024. The time has yet to be announced.
Credit: Thompson-Boling Arena

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tim McGraw is coming to Knoxville as part of his 2024 Standing Room Only Tour, he announced Friday

The concert is on April 26, 2024, at Thompson-Boling Arena. The time has yet to be announced.

Tickets, including VIP packages, go on sale starting Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. VIP packages and experiences will include a variety of offerings from an exclusive gift item to meeting Tim.

“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” McGraw said. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”

You can purchase tickets here

