Tim McGraw to play at Thompson-Boling Arena in 2024

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tim McGraw is coming to Knoxville as part of his 2024 Standing Room Only Tour, he announced Friday.
The concert is on April 26, 2024, at Thompson-Boling Arena. The time has yet to be announced.
Tickets, including VIP packages, go on sale starting Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. VIP packages and experiences will include a variety of offerings from an exclusive gift item to meeting Tim.
“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” McGraw said. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”
You can purchase tickets here.