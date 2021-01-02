HOLA Lakeway to launch new program and community center

The new center will provide a permanent space for current programs like its Language Institute and a way to offer more services to Lakeway immigrants.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — HOLA Lakeway will launch a new center that will provide a permanent space for its programs, as well as a community center and non-profit incubator.

The Sankofa Center, located at 1045 South Cumberland Street in Morristown, Tenn., will open the first week of February on a limited by appointment-only basis.

“We have been very fortunate to have had incredible partners in the past that shared their space with us," said Executive Director of HOLA Lakeway Betsy Hurst. “But the challenges posed by the COVID-19 Pandemic made it clear we needed our own space. We prayed and planned and our prayers were answered in the generosity of donors from the community.”

The new center will provide space for its current programs like the Language Institute, which offers classes in both English and Spanish.

There will also be space to offer more services to Lakeway immigrants.