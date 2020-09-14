Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Knox County presents Seeds of Imagination, a Legacy of Readers Luncheon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Knox County is celebrating 15 years and 3,000,000 books mailed to children under the age of five since 2005.

This Thursday, September 17, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Knox County will present Seeds of Imagination, A Legacy of Readers Luncheon.

The event is from noon to 1:00 online.

It includes a musical tribute, Dolly Parton trivia, prizes, and a VIP mash-up story time.

The event honors Dr. Nick Geidner, who is a professor of Journalism and Electronic Media at the University of Tennessee.

He directed and and produced a documentary called "The Library that Dolly Built."

Tickets for the event are $15 and can be purchased at here. All proceeds go directly to funding books and mailing.

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Knox County is administered through the Knox County Public Library and relies on donations to fund the books.

Each local community in Tennessee must raise 50% of the cost of books and mailing with a matching grant from the Governor's Early Literacy Foundation.